Wasting no time in shelling out DLC, on-rails schoolgirl shooter Gal Gun 2 has introduced a variety of jaw-droppingly sensuous outfits that no dedicated pervert would think of passing up.

A PV for the sexy bunny set, babubabu bubble set and the noosatsu nyanpiece set:

Gal Gun 2’s pheromone shooting antics can be enjoyed now on the PS4 and Switch in Japan, a release in the barbarian lands has also been scheduled for April 24th.