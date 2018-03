The impending 2nd OVA release for the comedic Bikini Warriors has given its dedicated fans a taste of what’s to come, promising them that a girl of the more petite variety will make an appearance, a gesture that will surely be appreciated by the cutting board contingent.

Bikini Warrior’s upcoming OVA, which will boast 2 new episodes and remakes of the remaining original 6 episodes of the anime:

Preemptive omake:

The OVA can grace the collections of otaku come July 27th.