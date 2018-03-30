Knight Slave Violates More Dark Elves

A rather simplified RPG has emerged in the form of “Knight Slave“, which cuts down on the free-roaming and plot to instead offer a linear approach with sex scenes scattered throughout, bound to be regarded as an optimal balance between gameplay and H.

The story revolves around a luscious dark elf losing her powers and becoming cursed, forcing her to have sex with anything that moves in order to regain her strength – accompanied by her two maid friends (who look quite a bit like Re:Zero’s Rem and Ram), the elf maiden will have to be violated by numerous people for the sake of the plot.

Fittingly titled eroge Knight Slave is available to buy now.