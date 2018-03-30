Knight Slave Violates More Dark Elves

A rather simplified RPG has emerged in the form of “Knight Slave“, which cuts down on the free-roaming and plot to instead offer a linear approach with sex scenes scattered throughout, bound to be regarded as an optimal balance between gameplay and H.
The story revolves around a luscious dark elf losing her powers and becoming cursed, forcing her to have sex with anything that moves in order to regain her strength – accompanied by her two maid friends (who look quite a bit like Re:Zero’s Rem and Ram), the elf maiden will have to be violated by numerous people for the sake of the plot.
Fittingly titled eroge Knight Slave is available to buy now.
Leave a Comment