Death March Ends With Nude Fingering

Stuck-in-an-MMO anime Death March has reached its conclusion, ending on one last minor incident and hopefully attracting attention by way of some nudity and brief licking action from its younger characters…
Omake:
Stuck-in-an-MMO anime Death March has reached its conclusion, ending on one last minor incident and hopefully attracting attention by way of some nudity and brief licking action from its younger characters…
Omake:
This show sucked. Thankfully it won’t get another season.
Agreed. These are assets that could be better used elsewhere instead of churning up bland generic isekai anime No. 472648
I watched this till the end, but to be honest there would have been better isekai series to animate. There was no other reason for the studio to pick this one but the high number of lolis.
Even the lolis were forgettable honestly
The lolis were boring as fuck. Speaking of which, I can’t even remember what lolis they were, but I do remember them being bland generic microcunts with bland generic micropersonalities.
But what’s the point of having loli slaves if you never DO anything with them?
I concur, mc is such a useless cuck, I’d be having sex constantly in this situation
the MC isnt a cuck hes just not a pedophile
no your just a fucking lolicon
It’s so bland I didn’t even notice it was the final ep…
I thought it was Swords Art Online~
gud title oniichen
another stupid title for article what do I expect from this site after all these years
it’s not an MMO, it’s just a world with gamelike systems
Want vulgar, young man ! Go to the link- fastchat18.tumblr.com
your mom look nice
None of this show is remotely “erotic”
its such a stupid show, i feel they could of done SO MUCH MORE with this show, but no, its another guy collecting girls, and somehow every type of girl is attracted to him.
Plus so many anime dont know how to do the im OP as fuck. theme.
They phuked it up so bad, im op but i will let everyone know im actually level 1
oh and im proficient in frigen EVERYTHING.
BUT it’s worth noting that unlike pretty much all harem series MCs this dude at least casually goes to brothels/fucks waitresses and so on.
He’s a shining beacon in the sea of impotent harem leads.
Overall this series was forgettable but still kinda okay’ish/fun? Some story elements seemed kinda chaotic and weren’t explained enough.
True. The MC gets laid twice. As compared to other other harem shows where is MCs are afraid of women.
To make this show better they would need to animate the actual sex scenes and make it into a hentai. And summarize the rest of the story into a 20 minute episode. Which should not be hard. Dude gets teleported, he gets some lolis, feeds them… and that’s IT!
actually there are 4+ light novel vol. still left to be animated, which I heard, are better than what we saw(and atleast there is more battle scenes…)
Damn… so short, we need at least 3 more seaons of 12 episodes
Story aside, this was decently fun to watch.
wait, did you watch something else entirely?
This show is the epitome of it’s so bad it’s good.
Isekai cunt collecting anime #72652.
We ask: did any of the female chars even have a personality aside from being trophy waifu No.1-6?
No, it’s just fucking bad. There is nothing good about this crock of shit.
Leave a Comment