China Offers “Shareable Girlfriends” For The Lonely

Realizing the profits to be made on sad lonely males desperate for a woman, China’s Guangdong shopping mall has unveiled the “shareable girlfriend” as their latest service, allowing buyers to rent out a girlfriend for 20 minutes at the expense of only 1 yuan (20 cents).

A 10-second video was released online showing a row of potential women (with QR codes behind them) that buyers could rent out, sharing similarities to a previous service that was available during Christmas at a Hainan shopping mall where false boyfriends could be rented out instead.

Some have pointed out however that almost all of the women seen in the video were standing by their lonesome with no suitor, perhaps demonstrating that single males are simply too shy to be seen around women (or perhaps despise 3D women in the case of more elevated individuals).