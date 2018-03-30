Caught China Thief Strips Naked As A Distraction

A female pickpocket caught in the act in China’s Hunan province attempted to avoid capture by stripping off all her clothing, surely bewildering passersby and ultimately proving ineffective as her stunt ended up drawing a large crowd.

Caught red-handed trying to steal at a bus stop, the woman believed her best choice of action to avoid drawing attention was to take off all her clothes – her decision naturally having the opposite effect.

The idea of being arrested for public indecency apparently not being an issue in her mind, the thief then coaxed onlookers into touching her, with other women in the crowd obliging her request:

A police officer eventually made it to the scene but was hesitant in arresting her due to being nude, prompting a crossing guard and 2 female officers to drop by and escort the woman to the police station – unfortunately her commotion ended up causing her to be detained for not only suspected thievery but public indecency as well.