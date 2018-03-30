Abby, First “Hentai Camgirl” Arrives

Men not satisfied with the erotic glory of 2D girls streaming their PUBG ‘streaks for all to see can now throw their money at a 2D “anime” girl via webcam porn site Chaturbate, although they will evidently have to wait for the inevitable knockoff Miku and AI-chan models to arrive.

The dirty-talking Abby claims she is the first ever “hentai girl” to participate at a cam-site and offers to show off various parts of her questionable body in exchange for tips:

Those in attendance of her streams either seem to enjoy her poorly drawn anime body or have lost all faith in humanity:

Considering the large demographic for such a brilliant idea, thousands of other money-hungry individuals will no doubt follow suit by producing virtual 2D webcam strippers of their own (much like the virtual YouTuber craze, which looks set to rob Pewdiepie of his millions if only an English-speaking girl with anywhere near the level of saccharinity of her Japanese burikko counterparts could be found), though many may hope that the inevitable clones will at least look like they weren’t drawn by a someone ejected even from DeviantArt…