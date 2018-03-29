Xbox & Skype Ban “Offensive Language”

Microsoft is promising to eliminate “offensive” speech and “inappropriate” content from Skype, Xbox and Office, their new Terms of Service expressly forbidding anything they object to and tacitly admitting they can easily access all content and communication their users are unwise enough to entrust them with.

A summary of the changes was provided by Microsoft – the portion regarding “offensive language”:

In the Code of Conduct section, we’ve clarified that use of offensive language and fraudulent activity is prohibited. We’ve also clarified that violation of the Code of Conduct through Xbox Services may result in suspensions or bans from participation in Xbox Services, including forfeiture of content licenses, Xbox Gold Membership time, and Microsoft account balances associated with the account.

Aside from the vagueness regarding what is considered “inappropriate”, Microsoft has also stated that they have the right to look through a user’s personal data when “investigating” such petty incidents:

“When investigating alleged violations of these Terms, Microsoft reserves the right to review Your Content in order to resolve the issue. However, we cannot monitor the entire Services and make no attempt to do so.”

Another bewildering statement in the new terms of service:

“Don’t publicly display or use the Services to share inappropriate content or material (involving, for example, nudity, bestiality, pornography, offensive language, graphic violence, or criminal activity).”

Thus, users of OneDrive would be unable to upload files with rude names or lewd contents and Skype users would be denied the ability to have intimate sessions with a lover (such offenses would lead to the closing of their accounts), to say nothing of what could happen to the remaining Xbox users and their games should a roving AI or corporate drone happen to take offense.