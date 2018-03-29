Xbox & Skype Ban “Offensive Language”

8 hours ago
62 Comments
by Rift

Microsoft is promising to eliminate “offensive” speech and “inappropriate” content from Skype, Xbox and Office, their new Terms of Service expressly forbidding anything they object to and tacitly admitting they can easily access all content and communication their users are unwise enough to entrust them with.

A summary of the changes was provided by Microsoft – the portion regarding “offensive language”:

In the Code of Conduct section, we’ve clarified that use of offensive language and fraudulent activity is prohibited. We’ve also clarified that violation of the Code of Conduct through Xbox Services may result in suspensions or bans from participation in Xbox Services, including forfeiture of content licenses, Xbox Gold Membership time, and Microsoft account balances associated with the account.

Aside from the vagueness regarding what is considered “inappropriate”, Microsoft has also stated that they have the right to look through a user’s personal data when “investigating” such petty incidents:

“When investigating alleged violations of these Terms, Microsoft reserves the right to review Your Content in order to resolve the issue. However, we cannot monitor the entire Services and make no attempt to do so.”

Another bewildering statement in the new terms of service:

“Don’t publicly display or use the Services to share inappropriate content or material (involving, for example, nudity, bestiality, pornography, offensive language, graphic violence, or criminal activity).”

Thus, users of OneDrive would be unable to upload files with rude names or lewd contents and Skype users would be denied the ability to have intimate sessions with a lover (such offenses would lead to the closing of their accounts), to say nothing of what could happen to the remaining Xbox users and their games should a roving AI or corporate drone happen to take offense.

Tags

International, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

62 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    That corporate monitoring of what should be private information.

    This should be the biggest outrage here, the fact that they can and will monitor all of your shit to look for these violations.

  • Anonymous says:

    Some people are such douchebags on the xbox.

    I had one guy cuss me out for the entire match in a 1 v 1 deathmatch game. It was the first to 10 kills, I was on 10, he was on 0.

    It’s not my fault the guy was fucking terrible, I’m not that great either at FPS games but I curb stomped him with ease.

  • Blazenwhiper says:

    So if i’m on skype and i say a couple of cuss words, Have i suddenly violated their terms of service now?
    Will they now gain access to all my phone calls over skype?

    Reaaaally hopin’ that Boycott movement hits Microsoft next.

  • Anonymous says:

    To be fair, with all the privacy infringement we’ve having these days, you probably shouldn’t be using Skype, or pretty much any other online-ish service, for that matter, to have intimate sessions with your hypothetical lover…

  • Anonymous says:

    Around 2000-ish. If someone talking about how corporate and government monitoring on their own citizen, most people would tell you were crazy, paranoid, need to take off you tin fold hat and how they never gonna do something like that.

    Fast forward to around 2010. Now people get used to it and it’s OK for corporate and government to monitoring their own citizen with some excuse like to fight against terrorist. If someone disagree with monitoring some people gonna use this kinda argument: “if you using Google then you already got monitoring so it’s OK for all the rest people in the world to spy on you just stop being paranoid.” But if counter with “So it’s OK if they put cameras in your house?” This will help shut them up.

    Now 2018. Corporate monitoring you for thought crime on internet both inside and outside of their services. Some people were like: “It’s fine to spy on us we need to keep toxic people out of game/skype/twitch/internet/whatever”

    Future 2XXX. Government install PSYCHO-PASS scanners with excuse to fight against bio-terrorist. Some people were like: “It’s fine to spy on us in real life, on internet, in VR and inside of us, we need to keep toxic people out of society.”

  • Anonymous says:

    That’s our weak heart’s era for you 🙂 Next year talking and looking at someone else eyes will put you in jail for life. We will have to start to communicate via fart or any ridiculous way, it would be even smarter than what these people want us to do …

  • VenturousArtist says:

    This should only apply to morons who outright abuse these services with bad intent.

    Otherwise, this just opened Pandora’s Box and it’s not going to end with everyone accepting this.

    Goddamn you, Bill.

    • Anonymous says:

      Gates doesn’t even own Microsoft anymore, he cashed out years back. He’s had more of a focus on his humanitarian efforts – it’s about time he bought back in to the company and purged all these toxic corporate practices so we can go back to telling each other to eat a bag of dicks in peace…

  • Anonymous says:

    Once again, people are reminded Microsoft, Google, Amazon, any online platform is not a right to free speech. Thank whatever gods they aren’t because its bad enough with just the US government barely knowing its people, imagine if they had the power to actually know their people.

    • Anonymous says:

      You’re a fool for thinking the grass would be greener at either SONY or Nintendo.

      Just scrolling a little up there’s an article describing how SONY apparently has no qualms with robbing you from an 8-year old account because of an offensive name without giving you the option to change it and Nintendo doesn’t even offer any comparable but sorely needed chat services that would be affected by such a TOS – Heck… They don’t even have you covered with your save games if their latest Console bricks – Something that should be a given these days.

    • Roberto says:

      I agree, the xbox and skype are irrevelant. Who will want to buy a console that has few exclusive games. Most xbox one games are coming out to Windows 10. When to skype most people are using discord. Tox is also good for being opensource.

      • Anonymous says:

        Actually it doesn’t – no company is going to weed through every user name to find every ‘offending word’ that slipped through the system, so unless it gets reported it’ll go largely unnoticed, exactly like an offending vanity plate that managed to sneak passed the DMV.

  • Anonymous says:

    Well, it’s a good thing then that I don’t use any of these.

    Skype has been replaced by discord
    MS Office has been replaced by libreoffice
    Xbox hasn’t been relevant for over a decade (not to anyone with a brain anyhow)

    It’s about time I think that Windows 7 be replaced by Linux too, for good measure.

    • Anonymous says:

      Skype was replaced by another company with an even more questional ToS? nigger please
      Libreoffice is fucking garbage unless you use Linux. Openoffice on the other hand works plenty well in Windows.
      Until Linux gaming stops sucking, consoles in general will continue to be relevant, as unfortunate as that sounds.

      Linux won’t replace Windows of any flavor until game companies start supporting it outside of Steam. I keep XP around only for the 90% of all games released that will not run for shit in wine.

  • Anonymous says:

    Microsoft has always monitored private information, the only difference here is that now they don’t care if everyone knows it, what bothers me more is the vagueness of what qualifies as “offensive”, without a definitive rule the potential for abuse is limitless for both the providers and consumers.

  • Anonymous says:

    I see in the comment the problem of understanding what PUBLIC means.
    Whatever you do privately is your business, but when it goes public, is what you should be scared of.

    If you work on a private channel, you have nothing to fear, no one cares about it.

    If you work on a public channel, you are being monitored. In case of Microsoft workstations, you always been monitored on most systems, be it XboX, skype or MS Office.
    The thing is, now if you go into public with what you work on, the content will be scanned for keywords and dealt with.

    So if you write a letter to your boss with F-Words in it, you will get a warning and possibly ban. That means you will have to take counter action to unlock your account.

    This mostly accounts to Word and online services like DVR (if anyone uses that) skype and xbox live services.

    technically what you do is of no consequence, because you can always contest your case and they will have to unban your account eventually.

    Of course, this wouldn’t happen if people were not toxic online all the time. Enter any online game and see what happens, just the other day I went to Blizzard chat in Hots US servers, can you guess what were the first words I read on it ?

    I’ll leave that to your pitiful imagination. Simply said, I was shocked with the amount of toxicity on an official in-game chat. I reported every single user, and on top of that I opened a ticket and asked a question why this is even allowed, I mean, chatrooms usually have moderators.

    People are the cause of all this anti-toxicity hype, you all have yourselves or your friends or acquaintances to thank to.

    I’d say, GG, I’ve had enough of toxicity in games so I started playing with in-game chats disabled.

    • Dark Mage says:

      They could just add a filter users could enable to the chat client.
      The would would be extremely easy to do and could run client side so even if the sever gets hacked the client would still filter stuff you don’t want to read.