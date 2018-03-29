Funbag Fantasy: Sideboob Story Bigger & Better Than Ever

A sequel to the breast-laden eroge that was Funbag Fantasy has arrived in the form of “Funbag Fantasy: Sideboob Story“, which follows the main protagonist and his new kingly position, doling out a significant amount of plot and drama in addition to its delectably intense H-content.

A year and a half after ascending to the throne, the once chastised Lute has found difficulty in maintaining his position as king, as he not only has to thwart assassination attempts but also put a stop to the diabolical plans of neighboring regions to turn his people against him – his harem of magnificent women however will no doubt give him solace in these dark times.

Western eroge enthusiasts can appreciate the continuation of Funbag Fantasy now.