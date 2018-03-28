Watching AI Texts Chinese Jaywalkers Their Fine

Chinese citizens in the city of Shenzhen who commit the horrendous crime of crossing the road when the little green man is not flashing are to receive notice of their fine by text message after being identified by AI.

According to the South China Morning Post, authorities in Shenzhen, who already use AI and facial recognition technology to identify and publicly shame traffic law violators on giant LED screens, are now to be notified of their punishment via SMS or Weibo. Chronic recidivists will have their credit score damaged.

The city of Shenzhen requires those who reside there for over 30 days to hand over personal information to a traffic police database, but even so, commentators have noted that most jaywalkers would not be recognisable by the facial recognition technology due to the city’s remarkably transient population: the majority of pedestrians on any given day would not have their information in the database. However, the unfortunately named Wang Jun, who is head of the company that provides the technology, says that databases from different governments are to be merged in the near future. This may allow the AI to recognise a greater number of people.

Shenzhen is undoubtedly a prototype for China’s brave new world of AI-driven digital slavery – China has long forced citizens to tie their online and offline identities together inextricably, and with pervasive monitoring online and off and a newly introduced scoring system for social worth, their entire lives may now be managed by machine for the good of the state.