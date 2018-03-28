Marchen Madchen Final Episodes Cancelled

If the previous highly criticized episode was any indication, the production for Marchen Madchen has become so disastrous that the show’s final 2 episodes have been cancelled, a disaster for fans who enjoyed the girl-on-girl fighting.

The official website and Twitter for the anime has confirmed that the series has prematurely concluded at episode 10; once a decision has been made regarding episodes 11 and 12, they will make an announcement:

According to one of the anime’s staff, Marchen Madchen’s production problems were in vast abundance, from astronomically low pay to the stepping down of the series director and tons of poor animation that had to be corrected, causing delays.

Some of the unbelievably awful art and animation of episode 10:

While slim, episodes 11 and 12 could still potentially appear on the BDs (if the series gets a BD release at all).