Fire Emblem Warriors Awakening with Sexy Armor Breaks

Dynasty Warriors clone Fire Emblem Warriors will soon unleash its new batch of DLC, which will include new characters, new outfits and even new “armor breaks” (essentially an outfit worn by a character when they have been beaten to the point that they lose their armor).

New DLC maidens Tharja and Olivia:

Lone male addition Owain, for those that care:

A couple new outfits:

Some, but not all, of the new armor break models:

Those wishing to spend more of their cash on a game that is essentially the exact same as a Dynasty Warriors title can look forward to the new DLC tomorrow.