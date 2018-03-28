Blindfolded Gamer Beats Super Mario 64 In Under Two Hours

A blindfolded gamer has broken the speedrun record for Super Mario 64, finishing the game in one hour and 58 minutes without using his eyes.

The speedrun, which can be seen below, relies purely on memory and audio cues. The time has caused shock to many, as the previous record (this of course being a prime enough bragging point in the cult of speedrunning to have already attracted many other aspirants) for beating Super Mario 64 while blindfolded was two hours, 54 minutes and 58 seconds; zserf’s time of one hour, 58 minutes and two seconds therefore beats the previous record by nearly an hour.

Those who wish to hear commentary from the speedrunner can consult the following video:

  • Anonymous says:

    It’s not “A blindfolded gamer has broken the speedrun record for Super Mario 64” , it’s “A gamer has broken the blindfolded speedrun record for Super Mario 64”. Not the same thing.

  • Anonymous says:

