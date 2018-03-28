All You Toxic Players To Be Banned – Fair Play Alliance

Top game companies are banding together to stamp out hurtful words and ungood thoughts in their games with the formation of the “Fair Play Alliance”, harnessing the power of AI to automatically detect and ban “toxic” players from the games they bought.

Catering to sensitive snowflakes unable to take harsh words (or too stupid to simply mute the problematic individual), the Fair Play Alliance announced last week at the Game Developers Conference seeks to create a more “welcoming” atmosphere in online games to ensure more people play and make the participating companies even more money.

Companies taking part in the “Fair Play Alliance”:

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
CCPGames
Corillian
Disagreement Inc.
Epic Games, Inc.
Flaregames
Huuuge Games
Intel Corporation
Kabam
Kefir
Ker-Chunk Games
Mixer
Owlchemy Labs
Playrix
Radial Games
Riot Games
Roblox Corporation
Rovio Entertainment Corp.
Space Ape Games
Spirit AI, Ltd.
Supercell
Two Hat
Twitch
Unity Technologies

Intent on policing thought and censoring free speech in the name of peak degeneracy pozdom and safe spaces, the group claims its mission statement thus:

“To provide an open forum for the games industry to collaborate on research and best practices that encourage fair play and healthy communities in online gaming. We envision a world where games are free of harassment, discrimination, and abuse, and where players can express themselves through play.”

Seemingly off to a great start already, one of the group’s goals is to establish what constitutes as being abusive, toxic or disruptive – a troubling sign when a group is unable to define what it is they are attempting to fight against (although it can probably be summed up in one word beginning with ‘T’).

Whilst corporate support drudges crudely enforcing universally unread EULAs are nothing new, the prospect of an alliance of left-leaning companies conspiring to use AI to police all communication on their now all but completely centralized services, apparently including banning users for conduct detected on other completely unrelated services, is a rather new and terrifying development for anyone still possessing a lobe unrotted by lootboxes and gacha.

  • Anonymous says:

    Oh look, little fairy is triggered because companies don’t want fucking asshole trolls running games. Cue snowflake, sjw, left leaning buzzwords.

    Shut the fuck up already, and go back to posting anime smut like a good little cuck. So fucking tired of this alt right dog whistle shit, its clear what you are, Trumpanzee. Get with the picture or close the site, we’re tired of your autistic political spin on every fucking topic.

    • Anonymous says:

      I know right? “I’m being oppressed because companies want to ruin my ability to be toxic to other people and be an asshole in online games!!” is what I take from this authors post. It’s ridiculous.

      • Anonymous says:

        the problem is, this retarded author is like this in EVERY topic lately. theyre just a stupid fuck crying because the world is pretty much in unison saying, “fuck the alt right, fuck their toxic culture.”

        everything is literally the fault of sjw/liberals to this retard.

        wake the fuck up author, we didnt come here for your crybaby political schtick.

    • Anonymous says:

      Yet another retard who complains about “buzzwords” then proceeds to misuse “cuck”. Complains of politics then proceeds to use “Trumpanzee”.

      Seriously where does this garbage come from. Do everyone in this world a ginormous favor and off yourself, you meaningless sack of shit. Fertilize the earth and do something good for once.

    • Anonymous says:

      The author clearly doesnt even play online games. He probably spends all day spouting these buzzwords but at the end of the day thats all they do. ANYONE who isn’t toxic as hell and plays online video games knows that it ruins online communities.

      Ban them. Ban them all. Im honestly not quite so sure why it became such a trend to be toxic to each other on video games. It never used to be THIS bad. Too many edgy 15 year olds honestly.

      • Anonymous says:

        I’m with you there man. It never used to be this bad. The toxicity just grew more and more over the years and it is about time companies found a solution to the real problem of humans being assholes to eachother in online games because of their anonymity. and this whole “i can do what i want because i’m anonymous online!” trend. Too much unchecked toxicity grew what to it is today. And i’m glad something is being done about it now.

  • Anonymous says:

    I just can’t wait for a moment when people will get banned from their offline single player games, after companies have search all of theirs videos, twits, comments on social media. It’s not about free speech, but fighting against something really stupid. Not to mention every person somehow has different definitions to all of latest buzzwords.

    When you meet some asshole best response to him is just block/mute/lower volume/not talk or text to that person.

    • Anonymous says:

      You are seriously reading too much into this and giving out some random ass conspiracy theory. If in fact that does happen, then players will give criticism to the company and the company will need to change something to have this not happen. I highly, HIGHLY doubt that your scenario will happen.

      Fighting toxicity in online games is really stupid? how? It is a good thing. Online gamers need to be held to the same human decency standards as people in real life do. Just because you are anonymous doesn’t give you the freedom to be an asshole to someone.

      But I do agree with you, the latest buzzwords are so watered down they mean nothing real anymore.

      But when muting/blocking doesn’t work, what other option is there? At that point the person is harassing you, but you don’t have any more options other than to call the police on them. Any the police won’t do anything because they don’t know who is sending those emails and I doubt they would take the time to investigate when they have bigger problems.

      Blocking someone is just a cop-out to the problem anyways. Sure you might not hear from them again, but then someone else is going to come around and spew the same hatred/toxic at you. Hence why online gamers need to be held to the same decent human being standard. It really will only make our world a better place. And in no way does it effect free-speech like the author says it will.

      “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” Truth is, this might be the case for awhile. But after you’ve received words over and over and over, you wear down and it starts affecting you. Words affect everyone eventually.

      • Anonymous says:

        i don’t know, EA is known for banning people preventing them from logging into to play games they own. But companies like valve and EA really shouldn’t be forcing people to log on to play single player games anyway

  • Anonymous says:

    “Catering to sensitive snowflakes unable to take harsh words (or too stupid to simply mute the problematic individual)” Woah woah woah, slow down there author.. calling everyone you are talking about, stupid? Isn’t that too much of a stretch?

    All in all, this can be a great thing for gaming communities. Why would you NOT want something like this to happen? “catering to sensitive snowflakes”. I’m sorry but you are wrong here, completely wrong. Get your head out of your ass and take a look at the toxic players, actually take a look.
    Free-speech only protects your speech from the government coming to your house and going “hey, so you said “f*ck you, you stupid piece of sh*t” to this person online, you are now being arrested”. You obviously need to learn what free speech in America means. While people have it, having it does not mean you get a free card to say whatever the hell you please to anyone at all. Having Free Speech doesn’t mean you are protected from the consequences from the words you said. If someone said “bomb the president!” those words are not free speech, you would most likely be arrested for insinuating terrorism or something.

    Online players need to be held to the same standard as people in real life are held to. These communities of toxic-as-hell players needs to be dealt with. Stop trying to defend toxic players and the massive toxic communities, are you one of them? Games are supposed to be for fun, not for 5-year-old 20-year-olds to yell at random people because they think they are better or are just an asshole. Another thing to note, Hate speech is NOT protected by Free Speech.

    Banning them straight up I agree would be too harsh, but something needs to be done. Like banning them from talking in-game to people other than their friends for xx ammount of time or something? It is about time something is being done about the rampant toxicity in online games.

    You seriously need to get your head out of your ass. “Intent on policing thought and censoring free speech in the name of peak degeneracy pozdom and safe spaces” How is this thought policing? please explain, because it isn’t. This isn’t taking away free speech either because I already explained all that.

    “Game Developers Conference seeks to create a more “welcoming” atmosphere in online games to ensure more people play and make the participating companies even more money.” Why did you put welcoming in quotes? Do you not understand the meaning of the word? They are trying to do exactly as this is stated. Less toxicity in online games = a more welcoming platform that people can have fun and play the game with other friendly people without being insulted over and over by toxic players because these toxic players have no shred of decency, are sore-winner/losers, and have no shred of good sportsmanship. Which in turn, creates more sales for the company because they have a friendly playerbase that actually plays games to have fun, instead of playing games to insult others.

    It seems to me that YOU author, are the snowflake, or are in fact one of these toxic players. Why are you defending them? It is time you get out of your bubble.

  • Anonymous says:

    “top companies” more like financially top, not game quality top….

    Wait CCP? Really? Wtf are my dudes thinking?

    I’m not surprised tencent/riot isn’t on there, I mean they’d have to ban like 80% of their playerbase.

  • Anonymous says:

    Here to curb ‘toxic’ behavior sounds more like they just plan to start mass banning and hiding behind their ‘sophisticated A.I’ in case anyone gets butt-hurt that they can no longer be the ultimate queer on the leader boards.

    Queue up the bots, faggots. We’re gonna start mass reporting all these niggers and Blizzard is going to have to manually go back and unfuck themselves.

  • Anonymous says:

    Reading comprehension is a must in this situation.
    Only names that matter on this list is Intel, Blizzard, CCP, Unity, Epic, Twitch.

    Everyone else is just a bunch of flunkies attaching to the big boys. Realistically, who cares what the Angry Birds people care about “toxic players”?

    And ultimately when you break it down, Intel , Unity and Epic have hooks in your system if you want them or not. Think about it like that .

    • Anonymous says:

      Those that claim they are innocent, on teh forums, rage like the most toxic players you ever seen.
      Just look at blizzard forums. Innocent ones are not getting hit, trust me on that.

      I have been reported a dozen of times, unjustly, simply for providing constructive critique, Blizzard NEVER banned me.

      • Anonymous says:

        That still leaves the possibility that actual innocents are getting banned. Look at how many times Google has broken or purged stuff or people “by accident”. And they’re supposed to be one of the world leaders in AI technology.

  • Anonymous says:

    Social behavior towards individuals that would be unacceptable in real life should also be unacceptable in a game. Games outside of the video game world are even more civil, even while players are actively trying to tear each other’s heads off (IRL). Gamers should be held to that standard of decency as human beings, and if they can’t get on board with that, they can play solo with bots or not play at all. That being said, letting bots make these kinds of judgments is never the right call. They aren’t nearly sophisticated enough, yet.

    • Anonymous says:

      But this allows Orwellian “bots” to police thought. First its so you dont swear and then what? So youre not toxic? Define toxic? Is toxic being a right winger? If you ask an SJW, it is. So are they going to ban people with any range of thought beyond radical left? Thats what gaming news sites are doing to people who even MENTION Kingdom Come Deliverance in any capacity other than to bash on it. Enjoy speaking newspeak anon.

  • Anonymous says:

    Most likely, they already established that “abusive, toxic or disruptive” behavior includes acts like not paying them enough. Remember to pay for your monthly gacha/lootbox quota, or you’ll get banned by the “AI.”

  • Anonymous says:

    What if you are playing cooperative MP and are cursing the NPCs? I guess that would get you banned as well since the eavesdropping censor AI would feel personally insulted down to its very tensor cores.

  • Anonymous says:

    Wow that is a lot of game companies that I’m gonna have to not buy games from for trampling on the first amendment. This is why an internet bill of rights is so badly needed now days.