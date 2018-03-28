All You Toxic Players To Be Banned – Fair Play Alliance

Top game companies are banding together to stamp out hurtful words and ungood thoughts in their games with the formation of the “Fair Play Alliance”, harnessing the power of AI to automatically detect and ban “toxic” players from the games they bought.

Catering to sensitive snowflakes unable to take harsh words (or too stupid to simply mute the problematic individual), the Fair Play Alliance announced last week at the Game Developers Conference seeks to create a more “welcoming” atmosphere in online games to ensure more people play and make the participating companies even more money.

Companies taking part in the “Fair Play Alliance”:

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

CCPGames

Corillian

Disagreement Inc.

Epic Games, Inc.

Flaregames

Huuuge Games

Intel Corporation

Kabam

Kefir

Ker-Chunk Games

Mixer

Owlchemy Labs

Playrix

Radial Games

Riot Games

Roblox Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Space Ape Games

Spirit AI, Ltd.

Supercell

Two Hat

Twitch

Unity Technologies

Intent on policing thought and censoring free speech in the name of peak degeneracy pozdom and safe spaces, the group claims its mission statement thus:

“To provide an open forum for the games industry to collaborate on research and best practices that encourage fair play and healthy communities in online gaming. We envision a world where games are free of harassment, discrimination, and abuse, and where players can express themselves through play.”

Seemingly off to a great start already, one of the group’s goals is to establish what constitutes as being abusive, toxic or disruptive – a troubling sign when a group is unable to define what it is they are attempting to fight against (although it can probably be summed up in one word beginning with ‘T’).

Whilst corporate support drudges crudely enforcing universally unread EULAs are nothing new, the prospect of an alliance of left-leaning companies conspiring to use AI to police all communication on their now all but completely centralized services, apparently including banning users for conduct detected on other completely unrelated services, is a rather new and terrifying development for anyone still possessing a lobe unrotted by lootboxes and gacha.