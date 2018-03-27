Virtual YouTuber Kaogawa Rui Ugliest Thing On There!?

With there seemingly being no end to them, the emergence of another virtual YouTuber has been generating quite a different reaction than most as Kaogawa Rui (a play on “kao ga warui”) possesses a rather nightmarish visage.

Whether or not the atrocious design was intentional, the fictional creation’s popularity may yet boost the confidence of novice artists and make them think that even they can get in on the YouTuber craze – her first video:

Kaogawa Rui surely has many wondering just what her target demographic is supposed to be…