Top 10 Dark Fantasy Manga

Manga fans have voted for their favourite “dark fantasy” anime and manga, with only nine votes between the winner and runner-up.
The ranking, which may stretch the meaning of “dark fantasy”:
1. Full Metal Alchemist (292 votes)
2. Shingeki no Kyojin (283 votes)
3. Tokyo Ghoul (195 votes)
4. Black Butler (175 votes)
5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (144 votes)
6. Yu Yu Hakusho (137 votes)
7. Berserk (119 votes)
8. Kiseijuu/Parasyte (113 votes)
9. xxxHolic (100 votes)
10. Hunter × Hunter (99 votes)
