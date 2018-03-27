Milky Body, the Laid-Back Anime Girlfriend We All Need

Everyone would love to have a cute anime girlfriend to lounge around the house with, watching TV while eating popcorn, then sharing a bottle of wine before retiring to the bedroom for some quality sexy time. That’s what you get with the new Milky Body Laid-Back Anime Girlfriend toy from our good friends at Tamatoys. Let’s check it out!





Here’s a picture of the box, which shows a relaxed anime girlfriend who looks suspiciously like Nozomi Tojo from Love Live: School Idol Project, lazing around your house in sexy lingerie. One popular word in anime these days is yuru-kei, which means “laid-back” or “relaxed,” and this girl is here to help take your cares away at the end of a long day.

I’m sure you can learn a lot of interesting Japanese words from these onahole reviews. Another one is むっちり / mucchiri, a word that means “full-bodied” or “plump” or if you like, “thicc.” The onahole simulates a deliciously voluptuous anime girlfriend, with lots of soft, fleshy material to surround your member, which gives an amazingly realistic feel. It’s much more luxurious than the “starter onaholes” that are inexpensive, but smaller and made with less material.

All Japanese onaholes have “star ratings” so customers know ahead of time what to expect from their sex toy. The Milky Body Laid-Back Anime Girlfriend onahole is rated 0/5 stars for firmness, making it quite possibly the softest onahole we’ve ever sold, 0/5 stars for “high-sensitivity,” which means that is designed to feel mattari or “comfy” with it all around you, and finally 0/5 stars for “tightness,” making this a loose-fitting masturbation toy. Being a larger toy (450 grams), and made of high-quality soft materials, makes us think this would be an excellent onahole for customers packing larger equipment, who find smaller onaholes too tight.

The Milky Body Laid-Back Anime Girlfriend was made in Japan by Tamatoys, in accordance with all Japanese manufacturing laws. A bottle of starter lotion is included but we recommend you pick up this amazing 600 mL official masturbation lube from Tamatoys. This onahole should be easy to clean: just wipe it out with tissues four or five times until it’s completely dry, then store until next time. A high-quality onahole like this should give you months or years of use with proper care.

Well, Umi-chan is waiting for you. Buy her onahole from J-List now!