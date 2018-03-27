Love Live Idols Visit Shinjuku Station

Shinjuku station and its tendency to serve as an advertisement for countless anime has once again come to the fore, this time showcasing numerous photos of the first season of Love Live to promote another bundle of music CDs.

The advertisements were put up in honor of the release of the “Love Live! Solo Live! collection Memorial BOX III”, a collection of solo albums sung by the idols from Love Live’s first season – Shinjuku station decorated in nostalgic Love Live paraphernalia:

The Love Live! Solo Live! collection Memorial BOX III is available now.