Uma Musume Cashes In On The Craze

Taking a page out of the book of Yamasa Slot World, upcoming horse girl smartphone game Uma Musume has taken advantage of the virtual YouTuber epidemic by creating one of their own, with the franchise’s cute grey-haired “Goldship” serving as said YouTuber.

A video announcing the opening of Goldship’s YouTube channel:

Uma Musume’s closely approaching anime also received a new PV:

Just how long the virtual YouTuber will stay in existence has not been determined, bound to have some suspecting that she’ll vanish come the conclusion of the anime…