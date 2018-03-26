Live Action TV Street Fighter Promises Powerful Womyn & Much Diversity

With developers still clearly not understanding that video game adaptations are almost universally terrible, the legendary Street Fighter franchise will soon be receiving yet another live action adaptaton, unsurprisingly singling out Street Fighter II for a particularly brave vision.

The team responsible for the “Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist” web series will be working together with eOne to produce the TV show – eOne’s president and chief of content office Mark Gordon shared his thoughts on the project:

“Street Fighter is a global tour de force franchise, having garnered immense worldwide commercial success and built a vast devoted fanbase that has only grown through its 30 year legacy. We are thrilled to be teaming up with Joey, Jacqueline and Mark, who are already so deeply connected to this brand, to bring this adored story to television audiences everywhere. A particular strength of Street Fighter is the wide range of ethnically diverse characters and powerful women featured in the game. It will allow us to build an inclusive and engaging TV universe.”

The statement addressing the game’s “ethnically diverse characters” and “powerful women” tends to suggest the legacy of live action video game adaptations may be about to get all the more ruinous…