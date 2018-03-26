High Score Girl Trailer Lined With Retro Game Nostalgia

Countless titles from the golden age of games have appeared in the first trailer of the upcoming High Score Girl, a series that revolves around a cute girl who excels at a variety of retro games and perhaps to be praised even by feminists due to the level of “inclusiveness” the anime possesses (even down to the nearly blue hair..,).

The hardcore gaming trailer, additionally revealing that the characters will occasionally be depicted in 3D CG:

Gaming enthusiasts can relate to the antics of High Score Girl come its debut in July.