Citrus Conclusion Both Sweet & Sour

Tears, drama, emotions and lots of lusty yuri kissing has lined the final episode of the juicy Citrus, disappointing the many watchers who were wishing the show’s many romantic relationships would end in a gigantic orgy.
Omake:
judging by those gifs, that show has ended as creepy as it began..
Killing Bite and Slow Start had better Yuri then this trush
just to bad they killed the idea of a season 2 though giving the anime original ending and not showing the real end of ch16
It was a triangle right? and bluehair was the one left out?
I wanted the one left out to be the blackhaired one, she was a total cunt.
I guess this means that just like straight bitches like assholes, lesbo bitches like cunts.
More like a love caret. It would make zero sense for the blackhaired girl, Mei, to be left out because the bluehaired girl, Sara, and the blonde girl, Yuzu, aren’t romantically involved. Plus the story has been all about Yuzu and Mei. Sara only appeared for like the last two episodes… did you watch the show / read the manga?
