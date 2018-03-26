Cavern of Lewd Strata Overflowing With Monster Rape

Cave-exploring RPG “Cavern of Lewd Strata” may tickle not only the retro senses of players but their nether regions as well as the title offers sexually intense “defeat” scenes, unfortunately requiring players to lose in order to witness them but sure to be worth the treat regardless.

Adventurer Luka has attempted to brave a recently discovered dungeon only to find it full of formidable monstrosities, tasking players with helping her grind enemies to eventually reach the most inner sanctum – and possibly letting her get raped a few times along the way.

Cavern of Lewd Strata can satiate the perverted lusts of RPG enthusiasts now.