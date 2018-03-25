Nadeshiko Nendo Revealed

Reservations are being taken for the new Nadeshiko nendoroids, which include various laid-back camp cuisine accessories. A Shimarin figurine is also being teased.

Yuru Camp moeblob Nadeshiko Kagamihara is being immortalised in Nendoroid form. Reservations for the figurines are being taken from now until the 9th of May, although they will not be delivered until October:

Fans can buy miniature camping accessories for Nadeshiko, including, food, cutlery and a sign asking Shimarin where she is going:

A prototype nendo for solo camper Shimarin can also be seen: