God Eater 3 Confirmed For PS4 & PC

A special 8th anniversary event for the God Eater franchise has served as the location for God Eater 3’s new gameplay PV, demonstrating some newly implemented battle features and also announcing that the game will be released for both the PS4 and PC (via Steam).

A new trailer that was unveiled at the event, replete with oversized weapons and emotional teenagers:

18 minutes worth of gameplay:

God Eater Resonant Ops, a newly arriving smartphone game, also had its Ufotable-animated opening sequence revealed:

Bandai Namco has already confirmed that the game will indeed come westward, though a specific release date has not been mentioned.