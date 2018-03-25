Frame Arms Girl Sequel Locked & Loaded

Tiny fighter girl anime Frame Arms Girl has been awarded a sequel, a rather sudden announcement for sure considering how uneventful and lackluster the first season was, though the popularity of the franchise’s model kits clearly played a significant role in its success…

Anime Japan 2018 served as the announcement location, as well as the official Frame Arms Girl Twitter:

– News Flash- A sequel is officially in production for the Frame Arms Girl anime! Details will be announced in the future.

In addition, the Pony Canyon and Kotobukiya booths at the event were handing out newspapers making the announcement:

– Sequel Announcement – We are currently distributing newspapers for the Frame Arms Girl anime at the Kotobukiya booth! By all means please stop by.

An air date for the continuation was not revealed.