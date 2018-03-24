Tomb Raider Trilogy Remaster Cancelled

Fans excited about the news of the first three original Tomb Raider games getting a remaster have become overwhelmed with depression as the entire project has been canned, with Square Enix claiming that French Canadian developer Realtech VR did not receive their permission.

The dreaded cancellation happened after Realtech VR hastily showed off some of the work they were doing on a potential remaster, alerting Square Enix to their activities and rightfully shutting them down as they had not given the developer permission – a deleted tweet from Realtech VR:

“We’ve received an official letter from Square Enix. TR3 Mobile, and PC ports are cancelled. The demos we’ve sent were not interesting enough for them. All our Youtube videos have been taken down.”

A cursory statement from Square Enix on the matter:

“While we always welcome passion and excitement for the Tomb Raider franchise, the remasters in question were initiated and advertised without seeking approval. As such, they were never officially sanctioned.”

The ordeal putting them in a sour mood, Realtech VR said they are no longer working on third-party licenses and instead will focus on AR and VR-related projects:

Why they started working on a remaster expecting Square Enix to immediately accept their endeavor seems an amazing oversight, but it the fans are the ones inevitably suffering now that only nu-Lara’s washboard frame and boyish charms remain to look forward to…