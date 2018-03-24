Takoyaki Stand Cosplay Tasty In More Ways Than One

A takoyaki stand in Osaka’s Nipponbashi has been attracting attention online due to its owner dressing up as IdolMaster’s Futaba Anzu, with her exceptionally fast takoyaki skills also getting an equal amount of praise from bystanders.

Done solely as a marketing move to drum up notoriety to her business, onlookers were quite impressed with her deftness of hand as well (common amongst takoyaki “chefs”), taking videos to share online:

Some have pointed out the major problem in her cosplaying as Futaba Anzu – a girl who would not be seen dead working…