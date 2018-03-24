Shingeki no Kyojin Season 3 Will Expunge Creator’s “Regrets”

Hajime Isayama, creator of the now gigantic Shingeki no Kyojin, has admitted that he feels disappointed over the manga volumes that the closely approaching 3rd season of the anime will be based on and is hoping the 3rd season will expunge his “regrets”.

A statement from an interview that came in the BD box-set for season 2:

“After writing Volume 12, in the period between 13 and 16 was when I felt the most disappointed with my work. Hopefully, now that season 3 is being made, I’ll have the chance to wipe away that regret and replace it with something I’m proud of.”

While not direct, Isayama implies that the anime may deviate from the manga in regards to the above-mentioned volumes, a rather common occurrence in the world of anime but one that might be welcomed as a great deal of criticism did emerge for those volumes as they mostly involve human interaction with no titans whatsoever.

The 3rd Shingeki no Kyojin season is scheduled to wreak havoc sometime in July.