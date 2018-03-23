Top 10 Randosel Bearers

Worn almost exclusively by young elementary school children and therefore of interest to a truly select few, the anime characters believed to look the best wearing the randosel has become the next hot topic of debate, with the ranking selecting an irresistibly cute girl for first place.
1. Miyauchi Renge (Non Non Biyori)
2. Edogawa Conan (Detective Conan)
3. Sakura Momoko (Chibi Maruko-chan)
4. Hachikuji Mayoi (Monogatari)
5. Hinazuru Ai (Ryuuou no Oshigoto)
6. Yuuki Mikan (To Love-Ru)
7. Kanna Kamui (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon)
8 (tie). Isono Katsuo (Sazae-san)
8 (tie). Nobi Nobita (Doraemon)
10. Kinomoto Sakura (Cardcaptor Sakura)
