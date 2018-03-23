Toji no Miko Smartphone Game Completely Pantsu-Laden

Stunningly sexy sword girl series Toji no Miko has freshly launched its own smartphone game, something observers may describe as a cash-in title to go along with its currently airing anime, though others may find its pantsu service to be well worth the time and effort.

The perverted angles players can have on the pure maidens (as well as other screenshots):

Videos containing gameplay for those in need of another mindless casual title with micro-transactions to spend their money on:

The Toji no Miko smartphone game is available to play now.