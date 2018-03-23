Sapporo Barbershop Sued For Playing Jazz CDs

A barbershop has been forced to pay compensation to Japan’s music industry mafia for the heinous crime of playing music to his customers.

After a legal battle, the Japan Society for Rights of Authors, Composers, and Publishers (JASRAC) is to receive ¥31,000 from the owner of a barbershop in Hokkaido prefecture who played “hundreds” of songs as BGM in his shop. Despite the small businessman’s claims that the songs were out of copyright, JASRAC found that they did in fact own the copyright for the majority of the songs he played.

Despite the usual enthusiasm of Japanese netizens towards copyright laws (or at least towards bashing those who break them), reaction to this particular incident has been negative, with the majority supporting the barber:

“Are these guys for real? They won’t stop until all music is silenced from public spaces.” “JASRAC is only a harm for the music industry.” “Shitty organizstion. This is why the music industry is in decline. Don’t you know that you won’t make money if there is no music in this world?” “None of the money from this fine will be paid to the actual artist.” “¥31,000? That won’t even pay for the legal expenses lol”

Anyone wondering why they can walk from venue to venue throughout Japan hearing the same half dozen (mostly American) generic electro-pop numbers piped in on an endless and inescapable loop need look no further than cases like this.