Rem & Ram Swimsuit Cosplay Submerged In Balls

Re:Zero has yet to lose its popularity as luscious maid twins Rem and Ram have slipped into sexy swimsuits courtesy of this beguiling cosplay, with the cute girls also wading around in a ball pit for some reason, which others would likely prefer to be a ball pit of a different sort…
