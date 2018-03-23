Anime Girl Guidebook Keeps It Prim & Proper

Artists looking for aid in drawing stunning anime school girls need look no further as yet another guidebook has offered its teachings, sacrificing the concepts of pantsu and breasts to instead focus on more normal positions and sure to be great when not sketching the aforementioned.

Long-winded guidebook “Chotto Doki Doki Suru Onna no Ko no Shigusa wo Kaku Irasuto Pooze-shu” spreads its wisdom across 160 pages and has a host of sample illustrations featuring 2D anime girls in normal everyday positions – with the most risque topic perhaps being swimsuits and the occasional bottom (in relation to normal activities such as riding a bike):

The holy tome can be purchased now.