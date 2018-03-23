Abyss Horizon – Yet Another Kantai Collection Clone

by Rift

Developers wishing to leech off the popularity of Azur Lane and Kantai Collection have yet to cease their ways as another title boasting girls based on real-life ships has emerged, with Abyss Horizon focusing more on copying Kantai Collection rather than trying something new like Azur Lane.

A trailer for Abyss Horizon, blasted with a fair amount of dislikes:

A few of Abyss Horizon’s maidens:

The smartphone game is expected to release early this summer, more information can be found via its official website.

