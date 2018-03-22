Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Arrives May

Capcom has announced that the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will be released on PC, PS4, Xbone and Switch on the 29th of May.

The 30th Anniversary Collection will include twelve 2D Street Fighter games, four of which will feature online play:

Street Fighter I Street Fighter II Street Fighter II: Champion Edition Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting (includes online play) Super Street Fighter II Super Street Fighter II: Turbo (includes online play) Street Fighter Alpha Street Fighter Alpha 2 Street Fighter Alpha 3 (includes online play) Street Fighter III Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike (includes online play)

Capcom has also announced pre-order bonuses for PC, PS4 and Xbone, in the form of a free copy of 2014’s Ultra Street Fighter IV. There is no pre-order bonus for Switch, although the Switch version contains a 13th title: Super Street Fighter II: The Tournament Battle. This game allows local play with up to eight competitors and will potentially serve as a popular party game.

The game has a number of other features that will no doubt please Street Fighter historians, including a virtual museum, an interactive timeline, character biographies and a music player. It also includes an added quality of life bonus in the form of save states for arcade mode.