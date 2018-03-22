Rapper Famous Dex Makes Japan Tribute

Yet another mainstream celeb has agonizingly declared their passion for anime and Japan by singing about it, with Famous Dex being the latest black rapper to come out of the closet with his latest single “Japan”, certain to earn plenty of disapproval from certain quarters.

Anime, video games and other creations of Japanese origin make an appearance in the rapper’s outstanding music video and its obligatory use of loose women:

The video has managed to accumulate over 1 million views in only 4 days, though whether or not Famous Dex has the infamous works of other rappers to thank for this remains to be seen…