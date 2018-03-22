Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur Anime Announced

Upcoming MMO for the Million Arthur series, Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur, will apparently also be getting itself an anime series, Square Enix doing all they can to advertise the franchise and hopefully secure a few extra fans to earn them more cash.

The news was announced via an event this week and also divulged that the studio responsible will be none other than J.C. Staff, the anime is also slated for a two-cour run – some of the characters that will appear in the anime:

The Han-Gyaku-Sei Million Arthur MMO was announced last month in Japan, but not a whole lot is currently known about it other than the fact that it will seemingly be a cash-in since iOS and Android are its target platforms – the anime will in any case air sometime in 2018.