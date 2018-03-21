Valkyria Chronicles 4 Out In Japan, Even Has Bikini

Valkyria Chronicles 4 has now been released in Japan, along with 4 day one DLCs, and players are already reveling in the prospect of going to war in a variety of sexy swimwear.

The fourth entry to the Valkyria Chronicles series is now available on PS4 in Japan, with a Switch release to come in summer. As previously announced, a Western release is set for Autumn.

Four pieces of DLC are to be released over the next month, with a season pass costing the princely sum of ¥4,000.

The four items of downloadable content are as follows:

Squad E to the Sea!

A fan service DLC to be released on the 29th of March and available for ¥1,620 if bought separately.

Captainless Squad E

A mission DLC, releasing on the 5th of April and available for ¥1,080 if bought separately.

Skirmish HARD-EX

High-difficulty mission DLC, releasing on the 12th of April and available for ¥1,080 if bought separately.

The Two Valkyria

DLC featuring kuudere antagonist Selvaria Bles from Valkyria Chronicles I, releasing on the 19th of April and available for ¥1,620 if bought separately.

The first and fourth DLCs will also unlock swimsuit costumes for various characters, perhaps explaining their higher price.

The cost of the DLC season pass is nearly as great as the cost of a full game, although fans may take some comfort in the fact that the PC release of the first Valkyria Chronicles game came with all DLC for free, so there may be hope of playing the entire game at a reasonable price at some point in the distant future.