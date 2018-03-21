Top 20 Best-Selling Switch Games Since Launch

The Nintendo Switch has been in existence for one year, a milestone that has led to Famitsu composing a ranking of the best-selling Switch games since its launch, with the world-renowned Mario surprisingly being dethroned from first place, for once.
1. Splatoon 2
4. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
5. 1-2-Switch
6. ARMS
11. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
12. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
13. FIFA 18
14. Fire Emblem Warriors
15. Dragon Quest Heroes 1 & 2
16. Puyo Puyo Tetris
17. Seiken Densetsu Collection
18. Snipperclips Plus
19. Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso
20: Snipperclips (download card version)
