Top 20 Best-Selling Switch Games Since Launch

2 hours ago
7 Comments
by Rift

The Nintendo Switch has been in existence for one year, a milestone that has led to Famitsu composing a ranking of the best-selling Switch games since its launch, with the world-renowned Mario surprisingly being dethroned from first place, for once.

The ranking:


1. Splatoon 2

2. Super Mario Odyssey

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

5. 1-2-Switch

6. ARMS

7. Monster Hunter XX

8. Pokken Tournament DX

9. Xenoblade Chronicles 2

10. Super Bomberman R

11. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

12. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

13. FIFA 18

14. Fire Emblem Warriors

15. Dragon Quest Heroes 1 & 2

16. Puyo Puyo Tetris

17. Seiken Densetsu Collection

18. Snipperclips Plus

19. Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso

20: Snipperclips (download card version)

Tags

Games, , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

7 Comments