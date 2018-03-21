Onahole Spotlight: Azur Lane Parody Toy Provides Great Backstory

Once upon a time, anime had a “long tail” and J-List could take our time deciding what products we needed to sell on the site. Back in the Eva days, it took about two years for an anime that was hot in Japan to catch on around the world, so we had lots of time to prepare. In 2018 things are obviously much different, and now we have to react to trends within two days instead of two years.

Onahole companies also have to also watch trends closely, which is Tamatoys has done with the new Azur Lane parody toy called Anal Lane parody onahole. Let’s check it out.

Here’s the package of the Anal Lane product. Being an anal toy, it simulates the back door of one of the most popular Azur Lane characters, Atago, who is known for her “backstory” in fanart. And now you can have anal sex with her anytime you like!

As usual, Tamatoys has put a lot of energy into designing the part that’s most important to us guys, the internals. This toy is built around a “honeycomb” motif, with ridges and grooves that move one way as you slide in, then reverse course and move the other way when you move out again. There are large and small bumps and textures that stimulate you from all sides until you’re ready to fire your main cannon and release all your little seamen.

Another side view of the Azur Lane parody toy. You can see how deep the grooves go in places, which is important because lotion accumulates inside these grooves, providing the lubrication you need when you’re using the toy.

In keeping with the naval theme of the toy, the insides are grooved in a spiral shape known as “rifling,” which is the term for the grooves inside a large naval gun. So, if you really like the naval aspect of Azur Lane (and Kantai Collection), you will appreciate this feature. Hell, you’ll appreciate the feature no matter what.

The Anal Lane — Azur Lane parody toy is made by Tamatoys in Japan for maximum quality and safety. The toy is shipped in a shrink-wrapped box, with additional airtight bags to secure it. Starter lotion is included in the box. To clean, take four or five tissues and wipe the inside out until it’s completely dry, then store. With proper cleaning and drying, you should be able to get hundreds of uses out of it.

A new adventure at sea awaits. Will you answer the call?

All J-List adult orders are shipped in a discrete and careful manner, with no indication of any adult contents. Also, we have a new, higher level of privacy for you too: an Anonymous Shipping Service (A.S.S.) in which your order will be carefully repacked in generic packaging, with the outer box removed.