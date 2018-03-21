In This Corner of the World TV Drama Due

Award-winning WWII manga and anime film In This Corner of the World (Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni) will soon be receiving a live action TV drama, yet another beautiful creation that will likely have its name dragged through the mud due to the consistently poor quality of live action works.

Originally serialized from 2007 to 2009 and transformed into a movie in 2016, In This Corner of the World follows a married woman as she moves to a small town with her husband, her normal cheery life soon turning sour after the U.S. drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

A twitter post confirming the live action TV drama:

Futabasha’s Weekly Manga Action magazine will provide more information sometime in the future, the TV drama is slated for this summer.