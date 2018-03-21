Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou To Come To Nintendo Switch

The guro-heavy visual novel Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou is to be released on the Nintendo Switch in Japan on the 26th of July

Famitsu has announced that Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou is coming to Nintendo Switch in Japan, with the price set at ¥7,980 for the normal version and ¥9,980 for the limited edition.

The game is set to support 1080p and will include the same content as the PC release of Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Hou, including 19 chapters from the main story and three scenarios that have not appeared on home consoles before: Higurashi Outbreak, Kamikanshi-hen, and Hinamizawa Bus Stop.

The game will also include background music and theme songs from previous console entries to the Higurashi series, as well as the 2018 version of the Oyashiro Quiz.



Unfortunately, there are no announcements regarding a possible English translation.