FLCL Sequels Combo Trailer Oozing Nostalgia

Fondly remembered classic FLCL has bombarded western fans with a new trailer showing scenes from its 2 upcoming new seasons, hopefully snagging Production IG quite the bounty in BD sales with the sheer nostalgia alone and sure to boost the reputation of Toonami in the process.

The energizing trailer:

A summary of the first season, FLCL: Progressive (which debuts June 2nd), according to Adult Swim:

“FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi and her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, ‘Jinyu’ and ‘Haruha Raharu,’ who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as ‘ATOMSK,’ a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.”

A summary of the 2nd season, FLCL: Alternative (airs in September):

“The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named Haruko. Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as ATOMSK. Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help…like she really has a choice!”