Clannad To Hit PS4

Legendary visual novel Clannad will soon be gracing the PS4 according to publisher Prototype, hopefully warming the hearts of a whole new generation that have yet to experience the title’s hardships.

Clannad will come with “5.1 channel support” and will possess full-HD graphics; in addition to Clannad, Prototype also announced that Front Wing’s “Island” will be arriving on the PS4 in the future as well – a lesser announcement but still proving that the console’s library of visual novels is expanding even further.

Clannad’s devastating sadness can be experienced by all on the PS4 come June 14th, whilst Island (a more recent title from 2016) will launch for the PS4 on June 28th.