Funimation: “Add Goku To The Next Smash Brothers!”

Funimation has directly asked Nintendo about the possibility of adding Goku from Dragon Ball to the new upcoming Smash Brothers game, a request that may end up being acquiesced solely for the publicity – much like with the addition of Cloud in the Wii U game.

Similar to Cloud, fans had requested Goku to be added to the series for years, though many thought such a choice would be ludicrous for an assortment of reasons – the addition of Cloud however may be a sign that just about any character is fair game.

Funimation’s tweet to Nintendo:

The previously revealed announcement trailer:

Little information has been divulged about the imminent Nintendo Switch game, though it has been confirmed that the game is slated for release this year.