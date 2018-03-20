Elizabeth & Caroline Revealed For P3D & P5D

Velvet Room inhabitants Elizabeth, Caroline and Justine have been confirmed as playable characters in Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night.

Famitsu’s recent feature on the two dancing games shows screenshots of the three Velvet Room assistants in their standard outfits:

These are not the only recent revelations regarding the two games: trailers have been released for flat-chested navigators Fuuka Yamagishi and Futaba Sakura, and the websites for P3D and P5D have published new maid, butler and high-cut armour costumes. Morgana is also shown cosplaying as Aigis and Teddy.

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night and Persona 5: Dancing Star Night will be released for PS4 and Vita on the 24th of May in Japan, although Western release dates are still unknown.