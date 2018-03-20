Dynasty Warriors Live Action Movie PV Massively Panned

by Rift

Disgust and hatred have overwhelmed Dynasty Warriors enthusiasts as the first trailer for the upcoming live action movie has proven immensely disappointing to them, a fate that befalls most video game movie adaptations…

The movie is being produced by the Chinese company China 3D Digital Entertainment Limited; the trailer, which has amassed a considerable amount of dislikes despite possessing the “mowing down hordes of worthless enemies” staple that fans love about the series:

Whether or not the movie will truly be awful can be determined come 2019.

