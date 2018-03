Over 10,000 devoted Dragon Ball fans in Ecuador gathered to watch episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super, truly demonstrating the passion held for the long-running series but unfortunately ruffling the feathers of Toei Animation in the process…

The episode was watched outside on a giant screen and was supposedly even hosted by the local government; however, Toei Animation claimed this screening to be illegal and that it promotes piracy:

Videos of the colossal gathering: