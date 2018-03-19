Tekken VII Recruits Schoolgirls!?

Perhaps taking advantage of Dead or Alive’s discontinuation of its DLC releases, Tekken VII has announced yet another of their own, this time oddly introducing the outfits worn by the girls of Summer Lesson.

The costume set possesses both hairstyles and outfits, allowing players to dress up any female character as the language-learning schoolgirls from Summer Lesson; “Floating Character” items and a special Summer Lesson UI will also be attainable.

A trailer showing off all the schoolgirl-inspired goodies:

The items will be purchasable on April 4th but will only be available for the arcade version of the game.